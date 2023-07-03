The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be a 'wholly different world'

Greg Nicotero promises that the spin-off will definitely not be "more of the same."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon unleashed yet another new teaser during the July 2 episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and while most of the footage we already saw in last week's extended sneak peek scene of Daryl traversing the French countryside, there was one new addition at the very end.

Last week's scene ended with Daryl arriving outside a mysterious abandoned building. However, this week's teaser showed Daryl inside the building. And he's not alone, as a zombie hand rises up ominously from the floor. (Watch the teaser above to see for yourself.)

Through these three teasers and the extended scene, we now have gotten a pretty good gander at what the look of what the new Norman Reedus-starring spin-off series will be, so we tracked down director and executive producer Greg Nicotero to see what he could tell us about The Walking Dead: Dead: Daryl Dixon ahead of its debut this fall on AMC and AMC+.

"This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get," Nicotero tells EW. "The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world."

If you were expecting to see much of the same stuff that transpired over 11 seasons of The Walking Dead on the new show, Nicotero says to think again. "This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more," he says.

Not only do Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon team not feel threatened by some of the other recent post-apocalyptic critical darlings to hit screens, the producers and cast actually feel reinvigorated by the success of their competition. "The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told," Nicotero says. "And our goal is to satisfy those people who want to go on the adventure. Hop on, it's gonna be a ride!"

Check out the latest The Walking Dead: Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser above.

