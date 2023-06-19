The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon first footage shows Daryl shipwrecked

As if June 18 was not already a big enough night for Walking Dead fans with the season premiere of Maggie and Negan spin-off Dead City and the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC slipped in another surprise by airing the first footage from the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series. You can see that footage above.

The quick clip begins in the watery depths of the ocean, and slowly moves up to reveal what appears to be an overturned lifeboat. And roped on to the top of that boat, bobbing along in the water, is none other than Norman Reedus' Daryl — passed out from whatever storm, mutiny, pirate raid, or water-based zombie attack may have occurred. The teaser then notes that the series will debut this fall.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' | Credit: AMC

AMC president Dan McDermott previously told EW that the spin-off will "follow Daryl as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened. How did he get here? How's he going to get home?" That's an interesting statement, considering this first footage appears to show Daryl soundly asleep, before that eventual wake up.

Reedus has told EW that the new series will be a big departure from the original show: "It's going to be way different. The story's way different. The characters are way different. There's a different tone, there's different light, there's a different sound. It's a whole different vibe."

- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The actor also insists that shooting overseas in France — as opposed to Georgia — helped provide that different vibe. "There's history in the story. There's history in the walls around us. There's history in the sound of it all. It's a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it's just picked up and put in a whole other dimension."

For now, it seems that dimension is out at sea. Watch the teaser and first footage from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: