The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon adds five French actors

No wonder Norman Reedus can't understand what anyone is saying on set.

Five new actors are saying bonjour to The Walking Dead spin-off series set in France starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. Reedus had previously told EW that his new show — titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — would serve as a "reset" for the franchise, and that certainly seems to be the case in terms of all the fresh faces now making their way to the zombie apocalypse.

AMC announced on Friday the names of the actors that have joined Reedus and Clémence Poésy as series regulars, as well as their characters… annnnnnnnnd that's about it. The new actors/characters are:

Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) in the role of Genet.

Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) in the role of Fallou.

Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) in the role of Sylvie.

Romain Levi (The Tunnel) in the role of Codron.

Newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi in the role of Laurent.

(From L-R): Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Romain Levi of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

All five actors are (like Poésy) French, which makes sense seeing as how the series will be taking place in their native country and fulfills a promise Reedus made to EW that pretty much everything about the new program would contrast with the old one. "It's going to be way different," said Reedus. "The story's way different. The characters are way different. There's a different tone, there's different light, there's a different sound. It's a whole different vibe."

The announcement of the French cast members also fleshes out what Reedus told EW about his character's struggles to understand the language mirroring his own on set. "People are speaking French around me, and part of my story is me trying to figure out, 'Is this good or is this bad? Are we about to get into a fight or are we friends right now?' I'm trying to read lips with the language that I don't understand and I'm reading body language, I'm reading tone. I'm reading all sorts of things, and it's confusing and I'm figuring it out. I figure out how to get out of it, and how do I get to the next step. It's all part of the story. So is it weird? Yeah, it's weird, but that's the show we're making. So it's working really well."

Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

AMC describes the show, which will be premiering later this year, thusly: "In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Whether those connections involve lots of "Parlez-vous anglais?" remains to be seen.

