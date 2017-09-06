To celebrate The Walking Dead's landmark 100th episode on Oct. 22 (which also happens to be the show's season 8 premiere), AMC has released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos, such as this shot of Andrew Lincoln meeting Addy Miller (a.k.a. Little Girl Zombie) from the show's very first scene, as EP Greg Nicotero looks on. Continue on to see photos throughout the years that may make you laugh… and cry. Warning: Spoilers ahead!