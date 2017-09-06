The Walking Dead's best behind-the-scenes photos

Celebrate the first 100 episodes of the hit zombie drama with some of the best candid moments on set.

By Dalton Ross September 06, 2017 at 12:43 PM EDT

Behind the scenes of The Walking Dead

Credit: Scott Garfield/AMC

To celebrate The Walking Dead's landmark 100th episode on Oct. 22 (which also happens to be the show's season 8 premiere), AMC has released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos, such as this shot of Andrew Lincoln meeting Addy Miller (a.k.a. Little Girl Zombie) from the show's very first scene, as EP Greg Nicotero looks on. Continue on to see photos throughout the years that may make you laugh… and cry. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

EP Greg Nicotero and his team apply more guts to Andrew Lincoln for the "Guts" episode from season 1

Credit: Scott Garfield/AMC

Melissa McBride prepares for a sneak attack on Danai Gurira

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Steven Yeun gets a bird's eye view for a scene with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Lawrence Gilliard Jr. plays separated at birth with a walker

Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Chandler Riggs and his double get some pre-pudding quality time on the roof

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira has a laugh at Chad L. Coleman's expense

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Scott Wilson in happier times at the prison

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Zombie apocalypse selfie! Alanna Masterson, Lauren Cohan, and Sonequa Martin-Green go Blue Steel

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
David Morrissey makes nice with Scott Wilson before chopping his head off

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Norman Reedus holding Baby Judith — commence swooning now

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Those goofy Alexandrians!!!

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Josh McDermitt and Alana Masterson before the bus blew up

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Merritt Wever got the point in her final episode

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln says goodbye to Emily Kinney

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Look out! It's a Peeping Lauren Cohan!

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus share one of their many on-set laughs

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
EP Greg Nicotero walks the walk and laughs the laugh with Steven Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Tyler James Williams

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
A pregnant Sonequa Martin-Green enjoys a well-deserved break during filming

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Yes, you are allowed to start crying again as you gaze upon Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Walkers protecting their prosthetics and makeup from their greatest foe — Mother Nature

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Steven Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Guria taking it to the bridge

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Lennie James attempts to usurp Lawrence Gilliard Jr.'s Zombie Separated at Birth title

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Director/EP/zombie makeup guru Greg Nicotero often goes incognito as a walker himself

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln feel very strongly about "the wet look" being in

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln attempts to navigate through both submerged walkers and crew members

Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a zombified Sonequa Martin-Green strike a pose

Credit: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead season 8 kicks off on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

