The Walking Dead's best behind-the-scenes photos
Celebrate the first 100 episodes of the hit zombie drama with some of the best candid moments on set.
Behind the scenes of The Walking Dead
Credit: Scott Garfield/AMC
To celebrate The Walking Dead's landmark 100th episode on Oct. 22 (which also happens to be the show's season 8 premiere), AMC has released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos, such as this shot of Andrew Lincoln meeting Addy Miller (a.k.a. Little Girl Zombie) from the show's very first scene, as EP Greg Nicotero looks on. Continue on to see photos throughout the years that may make you laugh… and cry. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
EP Greg Nicotero and his team apply more guts to Andrew Lincoln for the "Guts" episode from season 1
Credit: Scott Garfield/AMC
Melissa McBride prepares for a sneak attack on Danai Gurira
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Steven Yeun gets a bird's eye view for a scene with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Lawrence Gilliard Jr. plays separated at birth with a walker
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Chandler Riggs and his double get some pre-pudding quality time on the roof
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira has a laugh at Chad L. Coleman's expense
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Scott Wilson in happier times at the prison
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Zombie apocalypse selfie! Alanna Masterson, Lauren Cohan, and Sonequa Martin-Green go Blue Steel
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
David Morrissey makes nice with Scott Wilson before chopping his head off
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Norman Reedus holding Baby Judith — commence swooning now
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Those goofy Alexandrians!!!
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Josh McDermitt and Alana Masterson before the bus blew up
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Merritt Wever got the point in her final episode
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln says goodbye to Emily Kinney
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Look out! It's a Peeping Lauren Cohan!
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus share one of their many on-set laughs
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
EP Greg Nicotero walks the walk and laughs the laugh with Steven Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Tyler James Williams
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
A pregnant Sonequa Martin-Green enjoys a well-deserved break during filming
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Yes, you are allowed to start crying again as you gaze upon Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Walkers protecting their prosthetics and makeup from their greatest foe — Mother Nature
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Steven Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Guria taking it to the bridge
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Lennie James attempts to usurp Lawrence Gilliard Jr.'s Zombie Separated at Birth title
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Director/EP/zombie makeup guru Greg Nicotero often goes incognito as a walker himself
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln feel very strongly about "the wet look" being in
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln attempts to navigate through both submerged walkers and crew members
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a zombified Sonequa Martin-Green strike a pose
Credit: Gene Page/AMC
The Walking Dead season 8 kicks off on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
