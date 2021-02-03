The CW has given 12 shows early renewals — and some of them haven't even premiered yet.

On top of these pickups, the channel ordered five more episodes for Walker's first season, which will now consist of 18 episodes, and two more episodes of Superman & Lois, which premieres Feb. 23 and will have 15 episodes in its inaugural season. (Plus, check out a new image from the superhero drama below).

Image zoom Credit: The CW

This announcement arrives on the heels of several successful weeks for the network. The Jared Padalecki-led Walker was The CW's most-watched series premiere in five years, and the season 3 premiere of All-American was both its most-watched episode to date and the most-streamed episode ever on The CW.

With the conclusion of Arrow last year and the upcoming final seasons of Supergirl and Black Lightning, there have been questions about what the future of the Arrowverse would look like. But today's news confirms that the shared superhero universe will be anchored by The Flash — which now ties Arrow as the longest-running Arrowverse show — the Javicia Leslie-fronted Batwoman, and the idiosyncratic Legends of Tomorrow (Hopefully, they'll be able to crossover in the 2021-2022 season!). It remains to be seen if Superman & Lois will join them because it hasn't debuted yet and thus wasn't among today's renewals.

"Though we're just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," said CW President Mark Pedowitz. "As The CW's 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years."

No decisions have been made yet about freshman midseason dramas Kung-Fu and The Republic of Sarah.