Walker star Molly Hagan previews Hoyt's homecoming

Abeline Walker (Molly Hagan) is a great mom — even to people who aren't her biological children. So when this week's Walker sees the return of Hoyt (Matt Barr), she's going to be very happy.

"When you're raising your own children there's you in them, so chances are you're passing on your buttons to them. But Hoyt's from somebody else," Hagan says of their bond. "If Hoyt acts out, I know that's not a reflection on me. If Cordell does something, that's a reflection on me." Plus, as she puts it, "[Hoyt] wants to hang out with me! I don't see Liam or Cordell doing that!"

This week's episode is the start of a few important ones for the Walker family. Episode 12 will flash back to the days surrounding Emily's (Genevieve Padalecki) death and give a little more insight into what happened between Abeline and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi). "Mitch and I don't talk about it," she says of what exactly happened within their marriage. "Because Mitch may have a completely different idea and what's going to work for him may not work for me. I love Mitch we talk about everything but we don't talk about the specifics of, 'I went and did this because.' Because those are my reasons and he might have another reason. We don't need to know each other's interior life."

As for how losing Emily affected Abeline, Hagan says, "It's clear that Mitch's character really loved Emily but you don't really get to see Abeline's affection for her. I think this devastated me. I loved her and this just killed me. But I have to be there for everybody else so I'm just going to suck it up. I'll grieve on my own time."

Hagan, who viewed Abeline as a chance to play her own mother, adds, "It makes everything so easy because Gen is just an awesome human being. It's not hard to imagine the affection I have for Hoyt. None of these things are hard because these actors are just wonderful human beings. It makes it so much easier."

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.