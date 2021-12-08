Walker spin-off in development at the CW

Who's ready for a Walker family origin story?

A Walker spin-off, titled Walker: Independence, is currently in development at the CW with a story that dates back to the 1800s.

Walker Jared Padalecki on CW's "Walker." | Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

The logline reads: "A Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a loveable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems."

Walker showrunner Anna Fricke is on board as an executive producer, as is flagship star Jared Padalecki. And although some of the names in that logline will be familiar to Walker fans, the timeline makes it obvious that these aren't the characters we know today.

As for Walker, it's currently in the middle of its second season with new episodes airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

