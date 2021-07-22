The DA's race is heading up — and so is the drama.

Life on the campaign trail isn't easy. Just ask Walker's Liam (Keegan Allen), who is going toe-to-toe with Stan (Jeffrey Nordling) to become the next district attorney, a.k.a. Captain James' (Coby Bell) new boss. And if Stan weren't enough for Liam to deal with, things are about to get more complicated.

With only two episodes left in its freshman season, Walker is amping up the drama, starting with a campaign photo op that turns into something else entirely. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the CW drama, which sees Liam and Stan mid-photo-op when a bomb threat interrupts things. Walker (Jared Padalecki), now back as a Ranger, and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) then jump into action to clear the area.

Walker Keegan Allen on 'Walker' | Credit: The CW

The penultimate episode of the season is directed by Padalecki's former Supernatural costar (and director) Richard Speight Jr.

Watch the full clip above. Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

