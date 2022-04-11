Walker Scobell, 13, has been cast as the titular demigod in the upcoming TV show based on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Lightning apparently does strike twice.

Following the age of Logan Lerman's Percy Jackson films, Walker Scobell, the 13-year-old breakout star of Netflix's The Adam Project, has been cast as the titular demigod in the upcoming Disney+ TV series based.

"Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy," Riordan wrote. "Many of you recently discovered how great Walker is when you watched his movie The Adam Project, in which Walker lit up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds' character. We were fortunate enough to audition Walker months before that movie came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent.

"It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark, and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson." (Just get a load of Scobell reciting Reynolds' R-rated speech from Deadpool 2 in EW's video above.)

Walker Scobell; Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief Walker Scobell, the 13-year-old breakout star of 'The Adam Project,' takes the lead in Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV series. | Credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage; Disney Hyperion

Riordan has been hanging onto this information since Jan. 28 when he Zoomed with Scobell to share the news. He calls the young actor a "super-fan of the books" who "knows his stuff." The author also confirmed that they are close to casting the other two leads, Annabeth and Grover.

Riordan has been keeping fans updated for the past couple of years with all the developments of this new adaptation, but it was only this past January that it was announced the Percy Jackson show received a full series order.

The book series begins with The Lightning Thief, a story about a young Percy Jackson discovering he's the son of the ancient Greek God of the Ocean, Poseidon, which makes him a demigod. As the kid is coming into his newfound abilities, Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, which sets him and his pals on an odyssey across America to find the bolt and clear his name.

Riordan will write the series pilot with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), while James Bobin (The Muppets) directs. Steinberg will also oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz.

