Walker lands 1 of limited renewal spots at the CW

It's been reported that the network will only have a few scripted originals next season.

Walker lives to see another day.

The CW has officially renewed the Jared Padalecki-led series for a 13-episode fourth season to air in the 2023-24 broadcast season. Although it isn't a massive surprise in that the current third season of Walker is the network's most-watched linear show this season in total viewers, it is surprising in that THR previously reported that the CW only expects to have three or four scripted original shows next season. If that's true, the previously renewed All American and Walker now fill two of those spots.

Walker Jared Padalecki on 'Walker' | Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

"Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on the CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years," Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at the network, said in a press release. "As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule."

Padalecki also released a statement saying, "I'm so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can't wait to make season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let's ride!"

Unfortunately, Walker spin-off, Walker: Independence, was canceled after one season.

