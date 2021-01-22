Walker becomes the CW's most-watched series premiere in 5 years

Sam Winchester would be proud.

Jared Padalecki's post-Supernatural project Walker just delivered the CW's most-watched series premiere in five years, a title previously held by DC Legends of Tomorrow, which debuted in 2016. With its 2.43 million viewers, Walker also pulled in the largest audience of any premiere on the network since The Flash's season 4 debut in 2017.

A reboot of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger, the new show follows Padalecki's Cordell Walker as he grieves the recent loss of his wife and grapples with balancing his duties as a father and a Ranger.

Standing in Supernatural's old time slot, Walker scored the CW's best total viewership in the Thursday 8 p.m. time period since 2016. And with the Legacies season 3 premiere following in the 9 p.m. slot, the CW landed its most-watched Thursday in almost three years. (It also marked Legacies' best total audience in nearly a year.)

Walker goes down as the single most-watched episode of any show on the CW network since Jan. 1, 2018.