Walker boss previews what to expect from the first anniversary of Emily's death

Walker (TV Show) Close Streaming Options

At its core, Walker is a show about a family and a community of people grieving. Losing Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) is the very thing that set Walker (Jared Padalecki) and all the people around him down their current paths. And this week, as they mark the first anniversary of her death, they'll be forced to face that grief.

"It affects everyone in very different ways," showrunner Anna Fricke tells EW. "A lot of it for Walker is, in the last episode with Duke we saw him putting that undercover persona to rest and realizing he hasn't really been here yet. Even though he's been home, he hasn't really been dealing. A lot of what this first season is about is him taking the steps to be present, not only after the death of Emily, but just present in a way that frankly as a father he never had to be because Emily did everything. A lot of it is him finally emerging from the undercover cocoon and being with his family."

Speaking of his family, Stella (Violet Brinson) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) will have different ideas of how to spend the day, but in the end, Fricke says, "It's everyone coming to terms with how they're feeling about the process and also recognizing that their beloved family members might feel differently and that every reaction is okay."

Image zoom Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki in 'Walker' | Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

While the Walker family deals with Emily's anniversary, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) will have to handle the surprise appearance of her mother. "There's obviously a lot of tension between Micki and her mom, and we hear that as early as pilot when she talks about the fact that her mom doesn't approve of her being a Ranger and they haven't spoken in months," says Fricke. "So Adriana [Alex Meneses] breezing in in this episode is quite a shock. But Adriana will be sticking around, we'll be exploring more of the layers of their relationship. What I think is interesting, it's kind of like your adult relationship with your parents where you have your 15-year-old attitude of, 'Ugh my mom is the worst,' and then actually seeing and hearing her and being like 'Oh, maybe I learned something today' and begrudgingly accepting that maybe we can start to bury some of this tension."

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: