Walker star Jeff Pierre talks Trey's 'life-changing' decision in season 3

"I think he's still on the fence, but it's something that has been on his mind for a little while since Captain James brought it up for sure," Pierre tells EW of Trey potentially becoming a ranger.

Trey (Jeff Pierre) has been through a lot. During Walker's second season, Trey said goodbye to the woman that he loved when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) left, which caused him to rethink his place in this town. As a result, he deepened his friendships with people like Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell). By the end of season 2, Captain James had a proposal for him: Would Trey like to become a Texas Ranger?

Ahead of season 3, which premieres Oct. 6, EW spoke with actor Jeff Pierre about Trey's journey and what comes next.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Let's take it back to Micki's exit for a second, because that was such a pivotal turning point for Trey. What was your experience with that?

JEFF PIERRE: That was a whirlwind. I read that script and I was, "What's going on here?" And I had a panic for a second because I mean, first of all, I love Lindsey. She's amazing, but I knew that meant something for me. But shortly after that, [showrunner] Anna [Fricke] called me. She said, "I know you just read it, but Trey's fine." She didn't even really get into anything. She literally just said, "Trey is fine." So it was still very bittersweet because Micki left and that's tough for Trey and obviously me, as well. But I was very gracious because I understood the role that I was in at that time and it was very intertwined with Micki's storyline. So if she left, on a lot of shows, that's it for Trey. And shortly afterward, Jared [Padalecki], he was right behind Anna and said, "Listen, dude, whatever happens with Trey and Micki, Trey is good for as long as you want." That really touched my heart, because I love this show dearly and I love the cast and crew more than anything. So, I'm glad I get to keep on doing this with them.

What has your experience been in the aftermath of that? Because it feels to me like Trey has only become more ingrained in other parts of the show.

Yes. This is true. This is one of the things that I love the most about it. Early on, I never got a chance to really work with some of the other actors on the show. And I obviously worked with Jared, so Trey and Walker had a few scenes together, but I think there was one episode where he got a chance to work with Captain James and then out of nowhere, boom. Even before Micki's departure, I started working with Bonham [Mitch Pileggi] and then Abeline [Molly Hagan] and I always had scenes with Violet [Brinson] and Kale [Culley] because of my connection with the school. But then I started having more with everybody and I just loved that. I was actually on the farm and me and Captain James have a thing going on.

Just getting a chance to have different chemistry with everybody else. And I feel like for Trey, he loves hard. Obviously it started with Micki, but I think he's a protector at heart of the people that he loves, and he's formed a bond with all of these individuals. I feel like he's part of the Walker family.

Given his skill set, it also just makes sense to have Trey around more!

I mean, this is the type of show, if somebody's going to get hurt almost every episode, somebody's going to need a medic on scene. This is true. But you know what? Another thing that I like that I just developed organically with Trey is not just the medical aspect where he's always there to aid the physical, but also the mental. He became a therapist on the show. And I think that grew out his bond with the kids at the high school. He was always that voice of reason. He's always there as a shoulder to lean on.

When you got the season 2 finale script and you read the conversation with James about becoming a ranger, what was your reaction to that?

Can I be honest? My first initial reaction, I screamed. And I was at home and my wife was in the other room and I think at the time we had our newborn, and my wife ran into the room thinking something happened. And I look at her: "Babe, I think I'm going to become a ranger." [Laughs] When she got over the fact that I think I woke up the baby, she was like, "This is great! I'm happy for you. Now I got to go put the baby to sleep." [Laughs] But that's how that went down. It was so amazing in that moment. I was really excited and I love the way that it's with James, because me and him built up this relationship through the course of this season. And obviously he's the perfect person to make it happen.

This is a massive decision for Trey, so when we pick up in season 3, is he still debating if this is the right thing?

Something like this is huge. It's life changing for him. And he's been thinking about it. I mean, we're still picking up right where we left off, where he was in the midst of talking to Walker about it actually, right before the race. But in season 3, it's really starting to dawn on him and we don't know which way he's leaning toward. I think he's still on the fence, but it's something that has been on his mind for a little while since Captain James brought it up for sure.

Well, first he's got to find his friend, then he can make his decision.

Yes, exactly. We need to save Walker.

Now that you've played this character for a couple years, what do you feel has been the biggest change in Trey?

A lot has happened from episode 1 to now. He's had a past where maybe he didn't take things as seriously. He was enjoying his time with Micki and his time and as a Marine. But now, I think, he's starting to really come into his own. He's forming these relationships with these people. And I think his heart is growing even more. Being surrounded by these people that he loves helps push him in the right direction. So I think he's on a good track now.

