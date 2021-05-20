Walker flashes back to the days after Emily's death in exclusive clip

So much of the CW series' first season has been about healing. After losing Emily (Genevieve Padalecki), Cordell (Jared Padalecki) was consumed by the feeling that something was off about her death. As a result, he spent much of the season trying to solve her murder, and we watched as everyone around him was impacted. But now that Walker has successfully put that case to rest — and even sort of started to move on with Geri (Odette Annable) — the series is giving viewers a closer look at the days following Emily's death.