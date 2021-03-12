Walker boss breaks down that Geri twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the March 11 episode of Walker.

It's safe to say that the case of Emily Walker's death is officially re-opened. Thanks to Liam and Captain James enlisting Hoyt in a bit of undercover work on Thursday's Walker, they've discovered that Carlos Mendoza is dying. They also discovered a series of payments made to Mendoza's family via gallery purchases, beginning just a few days after Emily's death. So was he paid to confess? And who paid him? Well, the payments are coming from the LLP that Geri uses at her bar.

"There is more to that story," Walker showrunner Anna Fricke tells EW. "Geri is more complicated than just the pretty woman behind the bar. There is more going on here and there's definitely something she's hiding. She was more than happy to get rid of that bar, I think looking back on the episode you're like, 'That seemed easy, why was she in such a hurry to sell?' There's more going on there and I love that final shot of Geri driving away. Seeing her expression I'm like, is she happy? Is she scared? What's going on?! We'll be exploring the mystery of where did Geri go."

As for the larger mystery of what happened to Emily, Fricke says that is a season-long story that will not go past season 1. In other words, fans won't have to wait too long for answers. Although Walker might no like what he hears, at least not when he finds out that Liam and Captain James have been investigating things behind his back. "It's gonna be rough," says Fricke of Walker finding out. "We had Liam and Captain James so adamantly, in the beginning of the season, lecturing Walker like, 'Be here, be with your family, forget about this, stop chasing ghosts.' They both gave him a hard time and he accepted it, he literally put the poker chip away. Now that they have discovered that maybe something is wrong, they are horrified and they are going to want to look into it and not alert him until they know for sure, which they're trying to protect his feelings, but it's a huge betrayal at the same time and so getting closer to the truth will be a mixed bag for Walker."

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.