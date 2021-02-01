Wakanda Disney+ series in the works with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

Marvel Studios is planning to go much deeper into the world of Wakanda as introduced to movie audiences in Black Panther.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the Chadwick Boseman-led film and will direct the upcoming sequel, is developing a new Disney+ Marvel series about Wakanda as part of a new television deal the filmmaker struck with Disney and his production company, Proximity Media. The five-year deal also leaves the door open for Coogler to develop other series, and the filmmaker teased he's already "in the mix on some projects."

"It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true," Coogler said in a statement. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Boseman died last year at the age of 42 due to a private battle with cancer. Marvel has since been retooling plans for Black Panther 2, which is reportedly set to start filming this year, though Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed they will not recast the role of T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther. Black Panther 2 is on the calendar for July 8, 2022.

Further details on the Wakanda series are unknown at this time, but it seems likely that characters we met in the movies, like Danai Gurira's Okoye and Letitia Wright's Shuri, could very well return in some capacity. Wakanda is the once-secretive African nation and the source of the indestructible metal vibranium that's been left untouched by colonialism. As such, the kingdom has been able to rise to become the most technologically advanced society on the planet.

WandaVision, currently airing on a weekly schedule on Disney+, was the first Marvel Studios live-action series, soon to be followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and others.

Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks are principals of Proximity Media.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."