Nonpartisan VOMO: Vote or Miss Out comedy special also features Michelle Obama, Tiffany Haddish, Cindy McCain, Jon Hamm, Tim Allen, Jay Leno, and more.

Kevin Hart hosting ABC voting special with Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, more

VOMO is here to make sure you don't have FOMO on election day.

ABC has announced it will air a new, nonpartisan comedy special called VOMO: Vote or Miss Out featuring A-list celebrities raising awareness about the upcoming presidential election.

Participants are scheduled to perform comedy bits, stand-up acts, and a large musical performance between sharing information on voting and procedural changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other celebrity guests include Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Whitney Cummings, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Liza Koshy, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith.

"We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy," said Tom Werner, who also co-created the special with Sara Gilbert through their sara + tom production company. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

T-Mobile will present the one-hour VOMO: Vote or Miss Out special Monday, Sept. 14 at 10:00 p.m ET on ABC.