Virgin River sets season 5 return date, including special holiday episodes
Things are about to get messy in Virgin River.
The small town has had its fair share of drama, but it's set to reach new levels in season 5, which will hit Netflix this fall — and surprise! — it'll be dropped in two parts.
Part One, which includes the first 10 episodes of the season, will hit Netflix on Sept. 7. Part Two will conclude later in the year with two additional special holiday episodes on Nov. 30.
We left season 4 with a heap of cliffhangers and even more questions, including the paternity of Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) twins; whether or not Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) will leave Doc's clinic; what Denny's (Kai Bradbury) Huntington's Disease means for Lizzy (Sarah Dugdale), Hope (Annette O'Toole), and Doc (Tim Matheson); whether or not Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Paige (Lexa Doig) successfully eliminated Vince (Steve Bacic) as a threat; and what any future legal action from Brie (Zibby Allen) might look like. Oh, and don't forget that Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is pregnant AND engaged to Jack (Martin Henderson), which we're sure will come with absolutely no complications whatsoever.
"There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them," new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously promised EW. "I didn't want anything to feel a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting. It was more how I wanted to pick it up."
But according to the season 5 teaser from Netflix, things are only about to get more complicated. The blurb says that season 5 "features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart."
"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," it continues. "To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."
Check out the first-look photos from the season, including an early look at that wild fire, below.
