Virgin River sets season 5 return date, including special holiday episodes

Things are about to get messy in Virgin River.

The small town has had its fair share of drama, but it's set to reach new levels in season 5, which will hit Netflix this fall — and surprise! — it'll be dropped in two parts.

Part One, which includes the first 10 episodes of the season, will hit Netflix on Sept. 7. Part Two will conclude later in the year with two additional special holiday episodes on Nov. 30.

Virgin River Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

"There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them," new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously promised EW. "I didn't want anything to feel a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting. It was more how I wanted to pick it up."

But according to the season 5 teaser from Netflix, things are only about to get more complicated. The blurb says that season 5 "features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart."

Virgin River Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," it continues. "To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Check out the first-look photos from the season, including an early look at that wild fire, below.

Virgin River Teryl Rothery and Mark Ghanime in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Annette O'Toole in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Benjamin Hollingsworth in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Annette O'Toole and Colin Lawrence in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Zibby Allen in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Sarah Dugdale and Kai Bradbury on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River The ladies of 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Tim Matheson in 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Colin Lawrence and Lexa Doig on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Virgin River Alexandra Breckenridge on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

