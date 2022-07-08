Jack and Mel debate a paternity test in Virgin River season 4 trailer

At last, we can return to Virgin River — and finally find out who shot Jack?

Virgin River fans have been waiting a whole year to find out if Mel (Alexandra Breckinride) is having Jack (Martin Henderson) or her late husband Mark's baby.

It turns out we're probably going to have to wait even longer. In the trailer for season 4, which dropped on Friday, Mel and Jack meet with a doctor who tells them they can easily resolve the question with a non-invasive paternity test. But Jack isn't interested because he doesn't want anything to change the way he feels about their baby.

The trailer also showcases new faces, including Jack's dad and a new (attractive!) doctor that Doc (Tim Matheson) has hired to replace him at the clinic. And looks like we're going to find out who shot Jack in season 2 — Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested for the deed at the end of season 3, but the trailer features Jack realizing that Brady didn't shoot him.

Plus, there's glimpses of fan favorite characters, including Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Brie (Zibby Allen).

Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 412 of Virgin River Credit: Netflix

Showrunner Sue Tenney teased the paternity issue to EW last year. "Jack is very much a man of his word, and very much, very much in love with her," Tenney previously told EW. "Jack and Mel, their love and their commitment to each other, that doesn't change. How he feels about her does not change. There's circumstances that happen around them — and the reactions and how they deal with those things."

But she also hinted at the paternity question being a sticking point, saying, "Do you go down that road [of finding out]? And if you do, why do you? There's a lot of complications."

Watch the trailer above for more. Season 4 hits Netflix July 20.

