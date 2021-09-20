Virgin River renewed for seasons 4 and 5 so we can finally learn who shot Jack

Here's what we already know is in store from the next seasons. Yes, it involves the identity of Jack's shooter.

Man, Jack can never get his wedding proposals right, and they keep coming with unexpected news.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson spoofed their big moment in the season 3 finale to announce that their romance show has been renewed for seasons 4 and 5 on Netflix.

Getting down on one knee, Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan on Virgin River, asked his costar, "There's something I've been really wanting to ask you… Let me get this right. Do you wanna do a season 4?"

"Yes! I do," Breckenridge, who plays Melinda Monroe, answered. "I've been meaning to ask you, do you wanna do a season 5?"

Spoiler warning for season 3: A similar situation played out when Jack tried proposing to Mel in the latest Virgin River season finale. He, too, got down on one knee before a spectacular view overlooking a lake, only to get a surprise he wasn't expecting. Mel tells him that she's pregnant. Although the paternity is in question, something showrunner Sue Tenney previously told EW would become a major arc if they got another season. "Do you go down that road [of finding out]?" she teased. "And if you do, why do you? There's a lot of complications."

And what about some resolution for that other big Jack mystery: Will we ever find out who shot Jack way back in the season 2 finale? "Yes, I can say that," Tenney promised EW. "Yeah, definitely. We have a lot of twists and turns coming, and that actually will go beyond a third, fourth, if we're lucky, fifth season."

The season 3 finale also saw Hope (Annette O'Toole) landing in the hospital with a traumatic injury after a car accident, but Tenney already hinted that she survives.

"We do move ahead," Tenney told EW. "To us, it's the recovery and what she's dealing with — a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that's not really where our show lives. But we're very committed to what the truth of something is, so we'll go to the edge of what's the best recovery for this. We always stick with the parameters, medically, but also we know at this point what we like to do, which are complicated emotionally drama-based stories."

At least we know there's more to this story... a lot more.

