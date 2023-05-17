Virgin River gets early season 6 renewal ahead of season 5

There's more romance (and drama) in Virgin River's future.

During Netflix's upfront presentation on Wednesday, the streamer announced a handful of renewals, including a sixth season pickup for its soapy drama Virgin River, which is set to premiere its fifth season sometime this fall (following all of the baby drama that ended last season.) The series, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, is based on the novels by Robyn Carr, and has been a huge success, following the many twists and turns of an idyllic small town.

Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 'Virgin River' | Credit: Netflix

Additionally, Netflix doubled-down on Ginny & Georgia, it's twisted mother-daughter story, by picking up the drama for a third and a fourth season. And given how season 2 ended — with Georgia (Brianne Howey) being driven away from her wedding reception in a cop car — there's still a lot left to untangle on the series.

The news comes after Netflix's recent renewals of The Diplomat and The Night Agent.

