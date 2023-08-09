Virgin River is on fire in season 5 trailer — literally

Virgin River is about to get too hot to handle in more ways than one.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for season 5 of the romance series — and they really did try that in a small town. It showcases Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) preparing for their baby, including Jack's parenting anxieties and Mel's decision to leave Doc's (Tim Matheson) clinic to focus on her high-risk pregnancy and leave Dr. Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) to fill Doc's shoes.

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The show is known for its relationship drama, and there's plenty of romance in this trailer. Of course, there's some Mel and Jack cuddles, but we also see Preacher (Colin Lawrence) holding hands with a woman who looks an awful lot like Paige (Lexa Doig) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) locking lips.

There's also a wildfire, Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) caught up in what looks to be a hostage situation, and Brie (Zibby Allen) taking the stand at a trial, speaking up for the real heroes of Virgin River. But don't worry, "we will rise from the ashes," promises Hope (Annette O'Toole).

That's not even accounting for all the loose ends still to address from season 4. "There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them," new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously promised EW. "I didn't want anything to feel a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting. It was more how I wanted to pick it up."

Netflix also released additional production stills from the season, which you can check out below.

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Martin Henderson on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

In their rundown of the season, they note, "Season 5 of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

The season will air in two parts this fall. Part 1, which includes the first 10 episodes of the season, will hit Netflix on Sept. 7. Part 2 will conclude later in the year with two additional special holiday episodes on Nov. 30.

Watch the trailer above for more.

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Sarah Dugdale on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Gwynyth Walsh, Sarah Dugdale, Annette O'Toole as Hope, Christina Jastrzembska, and Nicola Cavendish on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Teryl Rothery on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Martin Henderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Zibby Allen and Colin Lawrence on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5 - Trailer Alexandra Breckenridge on 'Virgin River' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: