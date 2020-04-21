Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott need to watch out for Viola Davis, who knows a thing or two about How to Get Away With Murder.

Davis joins the remodeling twins on HGTV's Celebrity IOU on Monday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, where they'll surprise her best friend of 30 years with a dream remodel of her Minneapolis home. In the clip above, the highly lauded actress proves to the Scott brothers she's as much of a badass off-screen as on while demolishing an entire kitchen.

And thanks to her work on the ABC drama series How to Get Away With Murder, she also knows how to hide a dead body in a wall.

"A good way to get away with murder would be to hide a body in a wall," Jonathan offers Davis in the clip.

She replies, "You gotta watch the first episode of How to Get Away With Murder."

Jonathan adds, "Oh yeah? You already did that?" She confirms while laughing.

Drew explains the popular drama series — set to conclude on May 14 — is where he gets all his demolition tips from.

The Property Brothers told EW ahead of Celebrity IOU's premiere that Davis actually played a part in the new show's conception years ago.

"Around five years ago, we were at the Emmys and Viola Davis came over to us to say hi, and we told her about our idea for the show," Jonathan said. "On the spot, she said she had someone in mind and that we could count her in. We had the same reaction from all the celebrities participating in the show, so here we are. These are celebrities with really big hearts, and you'll be able to see how much they care about these people and why they wanted to give back to them. It's really special."

Watch the clip featuring Davis above.

