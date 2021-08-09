In addition to executive-producing, Vaughn will star in the series, which is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. According to a new release, "Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey."