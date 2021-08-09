Vince Vaughn to star in new Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkeys
Vaughn will also executive-produce, and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence will write the 10-episode series.
Ted Lasso fans, get ready for more genius from Emmy Award-nominated writer Bill Lawrence. On Monday, Apple TV+ officially announced a series order for Bad Monkey, a new 10-episode drama from Lawrence and executive producer Vince Vaughn.
In addition to executive-producing, Vaughn will star in the series, which is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. According to a new release, "Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey."
The series will be written and executive-produced by Lawrence through his Doozer Productions with Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.
The series announcement of Bad Monkey comes only a few weeks after the season 2 premiere of Apple TV's acclaimed original comedy Ted Lasso, which Lawrence co-created. The show earned 20 Emmy nominations this year, making history as the most Emmy-nominated comedy.
