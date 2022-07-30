Vince Gilligan drops a huge hint about when Walt and Jesse will appear in Better Call Saul

Fact: Before the beginning of season 6, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould announced that, yes, Walt and Jesse would indeed appear in the final season.

Fact: They haven't popped up yet — and only three episodes remain.

Fact: Monday's episode of Better Call Saul is titled "Breaking Bad."

You can draw your conclusions — and at your own risk. Or you can take this latest cue from Breaking Bad creator/Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan. Speaking at a ceremony on Friday for the unveiling of the Walt and Jesse statues at the Albuquerque Convention Center — and standing next to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — Gilligan made a surprise announcement, essentially confirming which episode will reintroduce them. "Spoiler alert, everybody. You're hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next Better Call Saul."

Paul quickly joked, "Maybe. Maybe."

While it may have been inevitable that the meth-making duo would show up on the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel, Gould feels that the writers are here to subvert expectations about the type of guest spot. "I've heard a lot of theories about what's going to happen," he told EW, "and I'm happy to report I haven't heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact."

He also feels that their patience — and yours — will be rewarded. "The thing that I'm really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story," noted Gould. "Of course, the low-hanging fruit would've been to have them appear early in season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it."

bb-b Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in 'Breaking Bad' | Credit: Cathy Kanavy/AMC

Cranston's and Paul's scenes were filmed in secrecy, though the producers later decided to tease their appearance. "It's so funny because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret," Paul recently said. "Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us."

Appearing on SMX's Basic! podcast, Cranston noted that there were actually three scenes involving the duo — a joint one, and then each had one without the other. "There's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool," he says. "But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're going to find out."

Monday night, it seems. But this Friday afternoon, it was a love-in between Gilligan, his stars, and the city of Albuquerque, where both Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Better Call Saul were filmed. Gilligan explained how he was looking for a way to thank the ABQ for playing host to a decade and a half of his productions. And after seeing a miniature Walt made out of wax by sculptor/Breaking Bad fan Trevor Grove, the creator had an idea. "It was so amazing that it just got me to thinking: What if Trevor could sculpt a life-sized version of Walter White in bronze, a medium new to him, and what if he could toss in Jesse Pinkman to boot, and then we donate to the two statues to the city of Albuquerque as a thank-you for your hospitality?" he said.

To see what else Gilligan, Cranston, and Paul had to say about the statues, which were donated by Sony Pictures Television and the creator himself, head over here and watch below.

