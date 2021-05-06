Check out the Fast & Furious star's moves from back in the day.

Old video of Vin Diesel breakdancing resurfaces yet again thanks to Ken Jeong’s The Masked Singer guess

Vin Diesel has dance moves that are fast and furious.

An old video of the action star breaking down how to break dance resurfaced on the internet Wednesday night after a discussion of Diesel's skill on the dance floor came up on The Masked Singer.

"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The notably bad guesser Ken Jeong brought up the actor as the possible celebrity inside the Yeti costume on the Fox reality show, noting that a pacifier in the Yeti's clue segment was a possible link to Diesel's film The Pacifier.

But when Jeong second-guessed himself, noting Diesel isn't "much of a dancer," host Nick Cannon reminded Jeong and viewers of the actor's break dancing skills. "Vin Diesel is a great dancer, if you don't know," Cannon said. "He was a breakdancing champion. Dead serious. Look it up. I'm trying to help you out, this could be Vin Diesel!"

Well, we did, and here it is:

Naturally, it gave audiences the perfect excuse to revisit this old YouTube video, which resurfaces about as frequently as Fast & Furious sequels are released. The video previously blew up in 2015 thanks to a Buzzfeed article.

But Diesel had also discussed his break dancing past with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan the year prior to that. "This was back in the '80s. Yeah, I used to break-dance at Columbus Circle [in NYC]. I used to break-dance at Washington Square Park," he said. "It was my first gig."

Whether or not Jeong's guess is correct, let's sit back and watch Diesel pop and lock a few more times above. And, coincidentally, another Fast & Furious star did turn out to be under the mask during tonight's The Masked Singer elimination. You can read our interview with that actor here.

