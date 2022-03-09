Vikings: Valhalla (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Whether it's because of the action, the historical setting, or all those shirtless Norsemen running around, Netflix has made it clear it wants more of Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel series to Vikings.

Series creator Jeb Stuart already told EW that he was quietly developing a third season before the first season even hit the streaming platform, but Netflix has formally revealed that the show will indeed return for a second and third season.

The cast — which includes Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter — has been secretly filming season 2, which recently wrapped production. The streamer has plans to premiere it next year, while shooting for season 3 will begin this spring.

Netflix had initially ordered 24 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla, and Wednesday's announcement confirms that order will be split up into three seasons with eight episodes each.

Vikings Valhalla Sam Corlett rages as Leif Eriksson in 'Vikings: Valhalla' | Credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla premiered Feb. 25, and subscribers watched 194 million hours of the show within its first nine days on the platform, according to Netflix. The historical drama also ranked No. 1 on the Netflix top 10 list of most-viewed programs for the week of Feb. 28, in addition to making the top 10 list in 90 countries.

Stuart returns for the next two seasons, as does Corlett, Gustavsson, Suter, and unspecified "others," per Netflix.

The first season, taking place a hundred years after the original Vikings, featured the English king ordering a massacre of every Dane on his lands. In retaliation, the Vikings assembled their forces to claim the throne of England, while dealing with internal conflict between the pagan and Christian Vikings.

Corlett stars as famed Viking explorer Leif Eriksson, Gustavsson as Leif's shield maiden sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Suter as Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. Leif and Freydis get swept up in the war when they arrive on the shores of Kattegat on a mission of vengeance.

"Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) season 1. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations," Stuart said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing season 2 and that production will start soon on season 3. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute, and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: