The hot Vikings are still hot on the hot Vikings show

Fortune favors the bold... and the sexy Vikings.

Vikings: Valhalla, a.k.a. the Netflix series that we warmly refer to as "the hot Vikings show," still has as many handsome berserkers in the second season as it did in the first — maybe more. The new trailer and images that arrived on Wednesday showcase these Norse studs with the kind of pectoral regions that appear to be sculpted from marble.

We're talking mainly about Sam Corlett, who plays Leif Erikson, and Leo Suter, who plays Harald Sigurdsson. But also there's Bradley James popping up as Lord Harekr looking all fine.

"If I have any chance of taking what is rightfully mine, I must make money," Harald says in the footage.

"Doing what?" Leif asks.

"What we do best," he says, before we see them brawling in a man cave while shirtless and sweaty. It sounds like something Channing Tatum would say in a Magic Mike movie before straddling Salma Hayek, and these boys don't disappoint.

We also get a standalone shot from the imagery of Suter looking battered and bruised but absolutely delectable. The actor once told EW he built muscle for the role of Harald by lifting rocks and giving his sisters and brothers piggyback rides, because no gyms were open during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. Clearly, it paid off.

Vikings: Valhalla Leo Suter's Harald Sigurdsson does what he does best in 'Vikings: Valhalla' season 2. | Credit: Netflix

Yes, yes, there's all this stuff about Leif, Harald, and Leif's sister Frida (Frida Gustavsson) now on the run in Scandinavia and getting hunted by bounty hunters after the events of season 1 and the fall of Kattegat. Yes, there's seems to be a plot involving Harald getting tasked to deliver something precious to the emperor of Constantinople. But don't forget why we're here: hot Vikings.

The hot Vikings show premieres season 2 on Netflix this Jan. 12.

