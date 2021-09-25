Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter brought the first look at the Vikings spin-off to Netflix's fan event.

New Vikings series fights for Valhalla in first footage

Welcome to a new age of Vikings.

Actors Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter popped up during Netflix's virtual TUDUM fan festivities on Saturday to drop the first footage from Vikings: Valhalla, their upcoming spin-off series to History Channel's Vikings, set 100 years after that original show.

Corlett stars in Valhalla as famed Viking Leif Eriksson, while Gustavsson will portray Lief's sister Freydis Eriksdotter and Suter plays one of the last Viking berserkers, Harald Sigurdsson.

The Viking world is in the throes of change. Lief's family is steeped in the old pagan ways, with his sister becoming an inspiration for the traditional believers. But, as Vikings showrunner Michael Hirst, who's returning for Valhalla as an executive producer, previously told EW, "The Christians and the Christian Vikings are making huge headroads."

The ensemble cast highlights Bradley Freegard as King Canute of Denmark, a wise and ruthless Viking who will mold the course of history in the 11th century; Jóhannes Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldson, Harald's older half-brother; Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, one of the wealthiest women in Europe; and David Oakes as Earl Godwin, chief counsellor to the King of England.

Caroline Henderson will also star as Kattegat ruler and Freydis' future mentor Jarl Haakona, while Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will appear as recurring characters.

McIntosh will portray Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark, and Nissen will play Jarl Kåre.

Vikings: Valhalla Sam Corlett stars as Lief Eriksson in 'Vikings: Valhalla' | Credit: Netflix

Jeb Stuart, known for his work writing The Fugitive, Die Hard, and Just Cause, takes the showrunning reins of Vikings: Valhalla. Hirst suggested Stuart's career as a "thriller writer" will lead to a different vibe than the original Vikings. "It's a new kind of heroic age, a very different canvas," he said.

Watch the teaser above.

