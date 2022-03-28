The View host Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Will Smith Oscar slap: 'I think he overreacted'

The EGOT winner and former Oscar host aired her thoughts about the Chris Rock-Will Smith incident on Monday's episode of The View.

Among the celebrities weighing in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap incident? A former Oscar host who is also a member of the EGOT club. On Monday's episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg aired her thoughts on the incident and what she thinks will happen in the aftermath.

"I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up," Goldberg said, referencing earlier incidents where Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, endured jokes at the expense of their work and marriage.

Whoopi Goldberg; Will Smith Whoopi Goldberg and Will Smith. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"I think he overreacted," Goldberg continued. "I think he had one of those moments where it was just like [goddamn it], just stop. Just stop... I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. Some people just snap. He snapped."

Goldberg went on to praise Rock for how he handled the unexpected situation on live television but remained firm in her opinion that Smith will get to keep his statue. "We're not going to take that Oscar from him," said Goldberg. "There will be consequences I'm sure, but I don't think that's what they're going to do."

All of The View co-hosts gave their thoughts on the incident during the show, Hostin said the Smiths should understand that by living life in the public arena, they open themselves up to jokes like Rock's.

"Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have lived publicly their whole lives. And when you live publicly, you do open yourself up to jokes, you open yourself up to commentary," Hostin said. "Jada did shave her head on Instagram, said she was embracing her new look. They've talked openly about their open relationship, their open marriage. They've talked openly about Jada's affair with one of their children's friends on the Red Table. And I think that when you live publicly, you don't have the right to decide to execute violence."

"All I know is sometimes you get to the point where you behave badly," Goldberg added, before getting a sly jab in at her own recent behavior by acknowledging "I myself have behaved badly on occasion."

Watch the video above.