Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID and exited the show prior to the Vice President's appearance.

Chaos at The View as hosts exit mid-episode after positive COVID tests with Kamala Harris on set

The View Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A pair of positive COVID tests plunged The View's heavily touted interview with Vice President Kamala Harris into disarray Friday.

The ABC talk show kicked off its latest episode with off-camera crew asking panelists Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to exit the set, leaving cohosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines alone at the table (moderator Whoopi Goldberg wasn't initially part of the broadcast) to anchor the program.

"What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID," Behar explained. "No matter how hard we tried, these things happen, they probably had a breakthrough case and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo."

Behar and Haines then fielded questions from the audience, as the Secret Service conducted measures for Harris to "make her feel very safe" before continuing with the interview.

Harris eventually joined via a virtual video broadcast, seemingly from backstage.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference," Harris said. "Otherwise, we'd be concerned about hospitalization."

The View Ana Navarro; Kamala Harris; Sunny Hostin Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID before 'The View' interview with Kamala Harris. | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Jenny Anderson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

Representatives for ABC and the vice president didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

The long-running morning talk show recently kicked off its 25th season, following the departure of longtime cohost Meghan McCain in August.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: