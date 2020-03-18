Vida to end after season 3, creator Tanya Saracho shares bittersweet farewell message

Image zoom Starz

Vida type TV Show network Starz

The Starz drama Vida will conclude its run after three seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking Latinx series follows Mexican-American sisters Lynn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) who reunite in their childhood home in East Los Angeles after the death of their mother Vidalia (Rose Portillo). The two are faced with a multitude of secrets, including the fact that Vida quietly married a woman named Ed (Ser Anzoategui) while denying her eldest daughter Emma her own queer identity.

Series creator Tanya Saracho shared a message of gratitude in a farewell letter released by the cabler.

"When I began this journey three and a half years ago, I never dreamed that by the end of the process I’d be so wholly changed — mind, body, and spirit — and that I’d be standing so strongly in my abilities to run and create a TV show the way it should have always been created: By us. When I started this, the landscape was a bleak one for Latinx representation. In the television landscape, the narratives about us were few and far between and were stuck on stereotypical. And I had only heard of one Latina showrunner who’d been allowed to run a show solo. Also for brown queers, there was truly no representation."

She adds, "This goodbye is too bittersweet for words. I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story. But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry. I leave steeped in gratitude. Thankful to Starz for not just allowing VIDA to happen, but for being great co-parents as we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show."

Season 3 is set to premiere on April 26.

