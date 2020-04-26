Vida stars say Lyn and Emma will spend season 3 dealing with 'huge secret' about their father

Vida returns for its third and final season tonight on Starz, and it's finally time for sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) to learn the shocking truth about their father: He's still alive, and living in the same city as them.

"I think it's a big season of acceptance," Prada tells EW in the video above, which was recorded at this year's SCAD aTVfest. "Not so much forgiveness, but acceptance."

The volatile tone of the Tanya Saracho-created drama was set early as the Mexican American sisters unraveled the secrets left behind by their recently deceased mother, Vidalia (Rose Portilla) — including that she had remarried a woman, Eddy (Ser Anzoategui), whom they never knew existed.

So it's only fair that the formerly estranged siblings confront the destiny of their father as the series concludes.

"We find out our dad is alive in this third season," Barrera explains. "The audience found out that our dad was alive last season, and Eddy found out. So that's one of the big things that happen in [the] third season. And you see how both sisters react so differently to the news, and that pretty much carries on throughout the season, and we're going to see the effects of that huge secret on them, their relationships, and the bar."

Emma already had so much to handle as the elder sister when their mother died, and she's once again faced with carrying the consequences of her parents' decisions. Although Lyn has grown a lot in two seasons, will she finally be able to stand by Emma and really have her back?

Watch the full clip to find out what's in store for Eddy's love life, what to expect from Emma's relationship with Nico (Roberta Colindrez), and why Mari (Chelsea Rendon) will be all in her feelings this season.

Vida's final six episodes will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

