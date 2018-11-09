See photos from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

EW Staff
November 08, 2018 at 10:45 PM EST
<p>Victoria&#8217;s Secret held its glittering, star-studded annual fashion show Thursday evening in New York City, with famous faces including&nbsp;Adriana Lima (pictured), Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid walking the catwalk, and performers such as Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes providing accompaniment. See more highlights in the gallery ahead before the show airs&nbsp;Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.</p>
Model citizens

Victoria’s Secret held its glittering, star-studded annual fashion show Thursday evening in New York City, with famous faces including Adriana Lima (pictured), Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid walking the catwalk, and performers such as Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes providing accompaniment. See more highlights in the gallery ahead before the show airs Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Adriana Lima on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Behati Prinsloo on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadidon the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Rita Ora, and Adriana Lima backstage before the show
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel on the catwalk
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Candice Swanepoel on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel on the catwalk
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Models on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lais Ribeiro on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes performing on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora performing on the catwalk, with Stella Maxwell
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Adriana Lima on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha performing on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid on the catwalk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barbara Fialho on the catwalk
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Josie Canseco, Subah Koj, Georgia Fowler, and Mayowa Nicholas on the catwalk
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Models on the catwalk
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Stella Maxwell on the catwalk
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Maia Cotton on the catwalk
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
