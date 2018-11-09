See photos from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret held its glittering, star-studded annual fashion show Thursday evening in New York City, with famous faces including Adriana Lima (pictured), Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid walking the catwalk, and performers such as Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes providing accompaniment. See more highlights in the gallery ahead before the show airs Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.