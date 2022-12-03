The British queen became the first cis woman to walk the runway in a drag king ensemble at the Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World ball.

Victoria Scone makes Drag Race history in drag king look on Canada vs. the World runway

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Victoria Scone just turned up the heat — and the stakes — with her history-making drag king look on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

On Friday's episode of the international all-star competition, the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 alum, who previously became the first cis woman to ever compete on a global RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, walked the Canada vs. the World ball challenge in the first-ever drag king look to hit the runway.

Drag Race Victoria Scone transformed into a drag king on the 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' runway. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Crave

Victoria debuted the Fabio-inspired look to fit the "Air, Body, Lace" theme for the design challenge, rocking an unbuttoned lace top that exposed Victor's bare chest tucked beneath a mane of cascading blonde hair. She also sported a light goatee, a smoldering stare, and even revealed a pair of hairy legs underneath her leather pants.

"Hello, world. I'm Victor Stone, and I've come to take over this competition," Victoria said as she strutted across the Main Stage. "The fantasy is: I just got off a horse and I smell like money and man."

Later, as the queens untucked backstage, Victoria explained her decision to bring the look with her to the Canada vs. the World set.

"It's a bit of a love letter, because I don't perform as a drag king. I'm just doing it to prove a point," she said. "Because people love to say that drag kings couldn't possibly be judged on the same level as us, and, tonight, I have proven that wrong. I didn't just step my p---y up, I stepped my junk up!"

Victoria ultimately won the ball in a shared victory with RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache, who lip-synced against her UK sister to become the top international all-star of the week.

Victoria Scone as Victor Stone Victoria Scone transforms into Victor Stone on the 'Canada vs. the World' runway. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Crave

While Victoria's look remains the only drag king outfit to have sashayed down a Drag Race runway, others have taken a more masculine approach with various looks on the show, including Kylie Sonique Love — who became the American edition's first trans winner at the end of All Stars 6 — performing a musical challenge as Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler; Mo Heart, who wore a leather jacket, a harness, and a mustache on the UK vs. the World runway, and Milk, who memorably drew the judges' ire when she channeled RuPaul's Werk Room attire with a suit and a bald cap on the season 6 runway, among others.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World airs Fridays on WOW Presents Plus around the world and on Crave in Canada. See Victoria's history-making drag king look above.

