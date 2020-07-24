Victoria Konefal leaves Days of Our Lives as full-time cast member

Days of Our Lives type TV Show network NBC genre Soaps Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Victoria Konefal will be stepping back from Days of Our Lives for the time being.

For three years, Konefal — a full-time cast member on the NBC daytime soap — played Ciara Brady and even earned a Daytime Emmy nomination last year for the role.

While the door is still open for her character to make guest appearances on Days, her departure follows the exit of her TV mother Kristian Alfonso, who starred on the show for 37 years.

In a statement to Deadline, Konefal says: "I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member."

While enough episodes have been shot to last until October, Days of Our Lives is scheduled to resume production under proper COVID-19 guidelines starting Sept. 1.

