Nothing says father-daughter bonding time like taking daddy prisoner!

Veronica has always had a complicated relationship with her father on Riverdale. It's bound to happen when your dad is essentially the town gangster and is prone to getting into fights — sometimes physical — with your high school boyfriend. But now that Veronica (Camila Mendes) is all grown up, she's done with Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) games.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of the CW drama, which features a mining accident that has Veronica worried about Archie (KJ Apa). And seeing as how Hiram is to blame for most bad things that happen in Riverdale, she's holding her father accountable. In the clip, Veronica is holding Hiram captive until she finds out whether Archie's okay — and if he's not, well, it's not looking good for dear old daddy.

Veronica also uses their father-daughter time to reveal to Hiram the parenting moment that has stuck with her since she was just 14 years old.

Watch the video above for more. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

