Move over Buffy, Emma Roberts is producing author V.E. Schwab's teen vampire series

Today in news that doesn't suck — bestselling author V.E. Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue) is headed to Netflix with a teenage vampire series produced by Emma Roberts.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it has ordered the young adult vampire series First Kill, based on Schwab's short story that was published in September collection Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite. Schwab will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer of the eight-episode series.

The story falls teenage vampire Juliette who is poised to make her first kill so that she can take her place among a powerful vampire family. Juliette eyes new girl in town, Calliope, as her first victim, but Calliope is a vampire hunter descended from a celebrated family of slayers. As the two circle each other, they discover neither is as easy to kill as they might have assumed. Things get complicated when they realize how easy it is to fall for each other.

The plot sounds like Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Twilight but with Schwab's signature enthrallingly dark edge, making it a show to sink your teeth into.

Felicia D. Henderson (Empire, The Punisher) will serve as showrunner, as well as a writer and executive producer.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss are also executive producers through Belletrist Productions. Belletrist began in 2017 as a media company with an eye toward celebrating book lovers, overseen by best friends Roberts and Preiss. It has since branched into TV production and signed a first look deal with Hulu in Sept. 2020.

Schwab is the bestselling author behind hit novels like the Shades of Magic trilogy, the Villains series, and recent New York Times bestseller The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue.

Additional information, including casting, is still to come.