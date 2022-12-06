"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

Vanna White has 'no idea' if Wheel of Fortune can continue without her and Pat Sajak

Vanna White's latest revelation is bound to leave Wheel of Fortune fans spinning.

The beloved game show co-host, who has helmed the series alongside Pat Sajak for nearly 40 years, shared that she has "no idea" if Wheel of Fortune would be able to survive if her or Sajak ever decide to retire in the future.

"I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she told PEOPLE. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

In fact, it's difficult for White to even imagine hosting the series without Sajak by her side. "I mean, we're a team," she said. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

"I just visualize us just being there," she continued, "I can't think beyond that."

White says it's the "brother-sister type relationship" that she and Sajak share that makes the show so special and credits Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin with spotting their chemistry right from the get-go.

"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us," White said. "He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

While White isn't in any rush to bid farewell to the wheel, Sajak has hinted in the past that his time guiding contestants through each complicated puzzle may soon be coming to a close. "We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'"

He added, "I wouldn't bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say."

