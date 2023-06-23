The longtime cohost is reportedly seeking her first pay increase in nearly two decades.

Vanna White negotiating for new deal to stay on Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak's retirement

Vanna White is looking to add to her, ahem, fortune.

The veteran Wheel of Fortune cohost is currently in negotiations to stay on the long-running game show after Pat Sajak's impending retirement, EW has confirmed. At this point no deal has been reached, and everything is still up in the air.

White, like Sajak, has been a part of Wheel for more than four decades, and her future with the show has been unclear in the wake of Sajak's announcement earlier this month that he's calling it quits at the end of the show's upcoming 41st season.

According to Puck, which first reported the news, White is seeking a raise after not receiving a pay increase in 18 years, though she has received some bonuses in that time. She reportedly makes about $3 million a year, while Sajak makes nearly five times that much. (Sony Pictures Television declined to comment.)

When Sajak announced his retirement, he said that "the time has come" and added, "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months." He'll remain on board as consultant to the show for three years.

Last year, White admitted that she struggled to imagine Wheel with different cohosts. "Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she told PEOPLE. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

She added that she couldn't really fathom doing the show without Sajak at her side. "We're a team," White said. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

With reporting from Randall Colburn.

