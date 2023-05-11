"What?! Oh my gosh! I'm terrible at this game!"

The wheel of fortune was not spinning in Vanna White's favor last night.

The letter-turning presenter, who has cohosted Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak for more than 40 years, discovered firsthand just how difficult it is on the other side while playing against Jeopardy hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik on Wednesday.

White, who was raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, managed to solve only one toss-up puzzle, earning herself a total of $2,000, which was later bumped up to the show's $30,000 minimum. She also guessed letters that had previously been called and purchased multiple vowels.

"That's been called?!" White said at one point after accidentally repeating a letter. "What?! Oh my gosh! I'm terrible at this game!"

Instead, it was the Jeopardy duo who put their rapid-fire buzzer skills to good use, with Bialik winning the first round and Jennings taking the second. Both hosts were unable to solve their bonus round puzzles, but they ended the show with more than $60,000 going to their respective charities.

Ahead of the episode, White acknowledged on social media that all three players were "out of our comfort zone" on the show but that "no matter what our charities will win!"

As White enjoyed an evening from a different vantage point on the game show's set, Sajak's daughter, Maggie, took over her hosting responsibilities alongside her dad.

"It was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite!" she later wrote on Instagram. "And congrats on raising $30,000 for @stjude!"

In the comments section, White replied, "You did a great job, Maggie!"

This isn't the first time White has tried her hand at spinning the wheel. She and Sajak played opposite each other as part of an April Fools' Day special in 1997 that was hosted by late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

