After more than 40 years, the hostess with the mostest is on the other side of the wheel.

Viewers tuning into Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune might be a bit shocked to find longtime cohost Vanna White has abandoned her perch of the past 40-ish years to compete as a contestant.

Filling in for her at the big letter board will be host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie.

CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE - "Vanna White, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik" - Celebrity contestants go head-to-head for charity in the Ultimate Host Night with Vanna White (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital), Ken Jennings (Equal Justice Initiative) and Mayim Bialik (Mental Wealth Alliance). Pat Sajak hosts. WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC.

White has been cohost of Wheel since 1982, but luckily her board is in good, manicured hands. While Maggie Sajak might be a novice as a host, she's currently the show's social correspondent, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of contestants online. She also made her debut on the show when she was just a baby in 1996.

For this episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, White will compete with other "Ultimate Hosts" Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who share hosting duties on Wheel's sister series Jeopardy.

In a clip from tonight's episode, Sajak and White banter about how this is the first time he's seen her from this particular angle.

"You're over there usually, so I see you on my right," Sajak says, gesturing to the iconic letter board. "And we've had this habit for 40 years. You stand on my right when we stand. I've never seen your left side. It's as nice as your right side."

Sajak then asked her if it feels strange seeing someone else at her puzzle board.

"It does, it does," White says. "But Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me. I know you're gonna do a great job."

White played the game once before for a special 1997 April Fools' Day episode, competing against Sajak himself as Jeopardy host Alex Trebek filled in as host with all the answers referencing the duo's time on the show.

See how Maggie does, and if White uses her 40 years of experience to thoroughly trounce Bialik and Jennings, as they compete for charity on tonight's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

