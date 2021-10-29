The Queen of the Universe judge tells EW the show's cast still loves each other and remains in contact, but the rights to the show are a mystery to her after Silvio Horta's death in 2020.

Vanessa Williams has revealed that, while overdue for a new reunion, the Ugly Betty familia likely won't be rebooting the beloved ABC series any time soon.

In an exclusive interview tied to her new gig as a judge on the drag queen singing competition Queen of the Universe, the 58-year-old entertainer — who played fashion magazine editor Wilhelmina Slater opposite America Ferrera on the dramedy — tells EW a new, revived iteration isn't coming in the foreseeable future.

"The concept would be great. Unfortunately, our creator-executive producer, Silvio Horta, died last year due to suicide, so I don't know what the status of the rights are," she explains. "We love each other, we keep in touch, but, who knows. At the moment, not at all [possible]."

UGLY BETTY Vanessa Williams says an 'Ugly Betty' reboot isn't possible right now. | Credit: Eric Liebowitz/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Horta died in early 2020 at age 45. Ferrera remembered him in an emotional Instagram post at the time, indicating that she was "stunned and heartbroken" over the news, and that his "talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light."

In a statement of her own, Williams added: "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta ? His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace."

Adapted from the popular Colombian sitcom Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, the American version followed Ferrera's fashion-challenged Betty Suarez as she began her career as a journalist at an influential style magazine headed by Slater — all while her loving family (Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Mark Indelicato) and coworkers (Eric Mabius, Becki Newton, Michael Urie) humorously complicated her personal and professional life.

Ugly Betty ultimately ran from four seasons between 2006 and 2010, and won Ferrera her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. EW later reunited the cast for a 10-year anniversary panel discussion at the 2017, where Ferrera joked about the possibility of a continuation of the show's story.

"Hulu's going to pick us up for a two-hour special, so we're going to find out [what happened]," she said. "That's not true, but if you tweet it. Everybody here take out your phone. Hashtag: Betty Reboot. We need a hashtag and tweet it out and then we're going to get Hulu to buy at two-hour special."

Watch Williams' full Queen of the Universe interview with EW in the video above.

