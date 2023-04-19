The environmental scientist said the line of questioning felt like an "interrogation" after that very delayed season 4 reunion.

Vanessa Lachey sends Paul Peden flowers after he accused her of bias during Love Is Blind reunion

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

It appears Vanessa Lachey has apologized to Paul Peden after that not-so-live Love Is Blind season 4 reunion.

Peden shared via Instagram Story that the co-host, who put him on the hot seat over comments he made about ex Micah Lussier, sent him flowers. "Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading," Peden captioned the photo of the flowers.

Following Sunday night's taping of the reunion in Los Angeles, Peden told PEOPLE that Lachey's line of questioning felt like an "interrogation." "I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I'm not sure what it was," Peden said. "And I guess she's within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn't present as being an objective neutral party if that's the case."

Love is Blind Vanessa Lachey; Paul at the 'Love Is Blind' season 4 reunion | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix (2)

"I think it's fair to continue follow-up questions," he added, "but if we're going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full-length conversation."

In the finale, Peden couldn't say "I do" to Micah at the altar, which left the latter in tears. The environmental scientist said he couldn't see Lussier as a mother, which he clarified during the reunion. "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me," she said. "It's something that I've talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me."

"I phrased that unfairly towards her," Peden explained. "I think a better way to phrase that is I can't envision us as parents."

Lachey continued to grill Peden, prompting a defense from his best pod bud Zack Goytowski ("He was genuinely 100% in love with Micah") and viewers online who contended Lachey was too soft on Micah, who displayed mean girl behavior in the pods.

After the reunion (at long last) made it to air Monday, one viewer created a Change.org petition to remove Lachey and husband Nick as hosts of the reality dating series, citing "off-putting" behavior, including speaking over contestants. At time of publication, the petition has amassed nearly 21,000 signatures.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: