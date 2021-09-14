Vanessa Lachey shares super emotional video of the moment after being cast on NCIS: Hawai'i

Vanessa Lachey could not contain her emotion after finding out she'd landed her next television role.

The actress posted an emotional video to Instagram on Monday taken moments after she discovered she had been awarded the lead role on the upcoming CBS crime procedural series NCIS: Hawai'i.

Vanessa Lachey Vanessa Lachey plays the lead on CBS' 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' | Credit: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

In the video, Lachey sobs in her car after receiving a call to let her know she will be playing Jane Tennant, the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, on the CBS series.

"I just found out, I got the job!" Lachey gets out between sobs, while her son looks on perplexed from the back seat. "I'm so happy."

"I remember the day I got the call 'You got the job!'" the actress and television host captioned the video."I will never forget it! Dreams do come true. One week from today, our show premieres and I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. My life is changed forever. "

NCIS: Hawai'i will also star Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. The new spin-off show follows a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian Islands.

Lachey first reacted to the casting news back in April, sharing an Instagram post that read: "Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai'i... I still can't believe it! Thank You CBS for believing in me! Now let's get to work! #NCISHawaii ."

NCIS: Hawai'i premieres Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.