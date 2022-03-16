Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney split after 12 years

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney wrote on Instagram post.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz have confirmed their split after 12 years together, posting announcements about their separation on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote on Tuesday. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness." Maloney thanked fans for their support, posting the message alongside photos of the couple throughout the years.

"Well, this sucks," Schwartz wrote in his own post, bluntly addressing his feelings. "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

Adding that he wasn't posting his message looking for sympathy, the reality star got real about the split.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote, going on to ask people not to make judgements about the reasons behind their split and trust that their decision was for the best. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Maloney and Schwartz were married in 2016 and legally wed in 2019. While Maloney has been open about her fertility struggles, Schwartz told PEOPLE last May that the two had committed to becoming parents at some point in the future.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz at the 2018 People's Choice Awards | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," he confirmed. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal, but I'm on the record — it's official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.