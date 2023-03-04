Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split amid cheating rumors

Madix reportedly ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval after learning that he allegedly cheated on her with fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

Somebody call Marie Kondo to clean up this mess!

After nine years together, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, 39, and Ariana Madix, 37, have called it quits, according to PEOPLE.

An anonymous insider told the outlet that the split was driven by Madix learning that Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with fellow costar Raquel Leviss. "They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider says. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

According to the report, season 10 is still currently filming, and all of the drama will be featured in upcoming episodes. TMZ was the first to report the news of the breakup.

When Madix joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, it was rumored that Madix had cheated with Sandoval, who was dating former series star Kristen Doute at the time.

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Friday, Doute added her two cents to the drama in an Instagram Stories post.

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," the Vanderpump Rules alum said. "And you guys, Ariana and I've been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That's what's up."

She added in a caption: "Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home."

Sandoval, Leviss, and Madix have not commented on the drama, but Madix's Instagram is no longer active as of press time.

Prior to Friday's news, Leviss made headlines for hooking up with another Vanderpump Rules costar, Tom Schwartz, shortly after his split from wife Katie Maloney. Schwartz also happens to be Sandoval's best friend and business partner.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is now airing on Bravo.

