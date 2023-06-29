Gratitude is in order. And to the most unlikely of subjects: One Mr. Thomas [insert middle name here] Sandoval.

Yes, TV's Least Sexiest Man brought the fire this season on Vanderpump Rules, burning down not only his house but an entire square block with his cheating scandal, lovingly dubbed Scandoval, that revived the once flailing Pump Rules.

Following record ratings for the reality stalwart, Bravo decided to capitalize on the Scandoval fever with a spin-off series featuring some familiar faces.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor in 'Vanderpump Rules' | Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

The spin-off's logline goes a little something like this: A group of tightknit friends are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.

...Cool? Introducing children never makes a TV show better, just ask any '90s sitcom, but, hey, the Pump Rules folk must be doing something right.

While the final cast has not been confirmed, Deadline reports that original cast member Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright, who joined in season 4, are returning for the spin-off.

Jax and Brittany previously starred in Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which followed them on vacation to Brittany's home state. The show aired one season in 2017 and the pair were fired from Vanderpump Rules at the tail-end of 2020.

Their firing came months after Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni for past racism as detailed by former cast member Faith Stowers, with the four all posting apologies online. Doute recently returned to Pump Rules proper and is also expected to join the spin-off.

Stassi, who is expecting her second child, would also make a logical choice, but Faith just launched a fundraiser to sue Schroeder for making "terrible," "non-factual" and "ignorant" claims about her in a book she wrote after getting canned from Bravo. So...maybe not?

The spin-off is expected to be eight episodes long but not much else is known about it. Meanwhile, the cameras have started rolling on Vanderpump season 11, so there will be plenty of mess to keep us satisfied hopefully into the new year.

