Sounds like someone's been spending too much time making lady-friendly sandwiches at Something About Her.

Ariana tells Raquel to 'go f--- yourself with a cheese grater' in Vanderpump Rules reunion clip

There's no love lost between Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss in this explosive clip from the third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Since Raquel's restraining order against Scheana Shay precluded her from sitting in on the first two parts of the season 10 showdown, the trailer is on the other foot, and now Scheana is in her sweats and a full face 100 feet away, watching as Ariana goes all the way in.

Vanderpump Rules reunion Ariana Madix (left) and Raquel Leviss on part 3 of the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion | Credit: Bravo

Host and professional exhausted man Andy Cohen calls Raquel "diabolical" for preying on Ariana's intimacy issues with Tom Sandoval during the season, with Lisa Vanderpump chiming in: "I've never seen anything like that."

And she's been making diabolical moves since these folks were using fake IDs to get into their local dive bars.

But that's not where the Disney villain scheming ended, as Cohen had interviewed Raquel one-on-one a day prior. In the exclusive preview, he asks her, point-blank, if she encouraged Tom to break up with Ariana.

"I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy because, as a friend first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy," she says.

With everyone in the Vanderpump Rules cast present — except, legally, Scheana — Raquel admits she asked Tom if he wanted to be in a relationship, but before Raquel can get out her non-apology, Ariana jumps down her throat.

"The answer was yes and you had already f---ed him at that point so shut the f--- up," Ariana says, really putting the "Mad" in Madix. "Go f--- yourself with a f---ing cheese grater!"

Has there been a sadder man than Tom Sandoval? Maybe van Gogh, but at least he had better facial hair. That thinly mustached cheater tries, pathetically, to explain that "we don't live our lives by logic," before being laughed out of the room.

When Raquel attempts to deflect by pointing out that James and Lala also secretly hooked up, Lala reminds her, "I wasn't your best friend, heaux!"

The poetry dripping from these glossy lips.

Part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs tonight on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and streams tomorrow on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: