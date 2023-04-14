Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss checks into mental health facility

Leviss has been making headlines since she found herself at the center of a cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval last month.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, 28, has entered a mental health treatment center in Arizona. The decision predates last month's reveal of Leviss' months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

According to the rep, Leviss is not in rehab for substance abuse issues but is seeking treatment for "mental health and trauma therapy." Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

TomTom bar owner Sandoval ended his nine-year relationship with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix in March amid rumors that he'd cheated on her with Leviss.

On March 9, Leviss addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, "Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on my self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

